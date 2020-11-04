Barron County Public Health reports multiple potential COVID-19 exposures

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Barron County Public Health is warning the public of four potential COVID-19 exposures in the county.

Applebee’s in Rice Lake on Nov. 1 from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake on Oct. 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jaybirds in Rice Lake on Oct. 31 from 11 p.m. to Nov. 1 at 12:45 a.m.

Mr. Bob’s in Rice Lake on Nov. 1 from 12:45 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Health officials say if you were at the locations during the listed times and are now experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.

The county saw 70 new cases for a total of 365 active cases. The county has had nine residents die.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.