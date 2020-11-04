Community reacts to the 2020 election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsinites woke up Wednesday morning still not knowing whether former Vice President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump had earned enough votes to win the Badger state.

Community members around Eau Claire had mixed reactions on how the election shaped up in Wisconsin and around the country.

“I thought it was interesting that Trump has not done so well in Wisconsin,” Joe Swanson said.

Kenzie Morrow agreed. “I didn’t expect it to be this close honestly," Morrow said. "I thought Trump would be ahead by now.”

Others expected the race to be tight.

“I thought it might be closer than the polls were indicating, but I did think there would be a little more separation between the two parties to tell you the truth,” Bob Lightfoot said.

UWEC student Miles McQuay also didn’t anticipate how some of the races shaped up.

“Definitely there were some states that were really surprising to me like right now Pennsylvania is leaning towards Trump which was surprising," McQuay said. "Wisconsin was leaning towards him when I stopped, but they switched over to Biden now so that was kind of more expected for me.”

Another UWEC student felt the outcome might be this close.

“I’m not surprised but I’m not like shocked in a way," Alexis Warren said. "It’s kind of what I expected, but I also wasn’t sure.”

Before Wisconsin was called a projected win for Biden, some people focused on the process rather than the results.

“It pleased me that all of the elections in all of the states seemed to go smoothly," Ken VanEs said. "There wasn’t a lot of violence. There weren’t a lot of protests.”

Others reflected on voter turnout.

“I’m glad people got out and voted," Swanson said. "That’s important.”

Now attention turns to the outcome which may remain unknown until next week.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.