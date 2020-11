EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three more people have died related to COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 28.

A total of 4,316 tests have come back positive with an estimated 3,508 cases recovered.

148 people have ever been hospitalized. 31,442 tests have come back as negative.

