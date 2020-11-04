Advertisement

Election Day voter turnout in the Chippewa Valley

Voters in Chippewa Falls and Altoona are racing to the polls to cast their ballots in this years historic election.
Voters casting their ballot Tuesday at Altoona's Prairie River Center
Voters casting their ballot Tuesday at Altoona's Prairie River Center(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALTOONA/CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Long lines and PPE in place as the badger state votes.

“I think it’s all gone really really well, people have been cheerful and happy to come out to the polls, we maybe smoothed a couple of ruffled feathers but overall I think people are just happy to be here casting their votes today,” says Hillarie Roth, Altoona Chief Inspector.

She says accommodating voters while counting absentee ballots is a challenge.

“We’re in the process of processing 2,900 absentee voters as well so we’re taking care of all of those ballots as we move through our day as well,” Roth says.

By 10:30 Tuesday morning, 545 people had already voted in-person in Altoona.

Cindy Bauer city clerk says that’s more voters than the April and August Elections combined.

“Usually we’re a good 85% turnout for Altoona so we have about 5,100 registered voters so if we’re already at 3,000 that’s over 60% that are absentees, I think it’s been non-stop for voter turnout we’ll at least get the 85% again, so it’s been great,” Bauer says.

In Chippewa Falls, voters lined up at their four locations before polls opened at 7 a.m.

“The line-up went outside all the way down the end of the parking lot and the parking lot was full before voting started. So I voted up here then they sent me down here and when I got down here it was the same situation, place was packed,” says pollworker, Edward Cadwell.

More than half of all voters in the Chippewa Falls wards voted absentee this year Cadwell says.

Chief Election Inspector Beth Arneberg says in-person voting still exceeded her expectations.

“I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen given that there were so many absentees already voted, I think that is keeping the attendance today a manageable number and that means people aren’t going to have to stand in line,” Arneberg says.

Poll workers say things are running smoothly and only a handful of voters have opted to not wear a mask inside.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

