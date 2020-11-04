Advertisement

Emerson wins re-election bid in 91st Assembly District

(WEAU)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jodi Emerson wins her bid for re-election in the 91st Assembly District.

In this election, incumbent Democrat Jodi Emerson faced Republican Charlie Walker.

Walker is the current President & CEO of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation.

With all 41 precincts reporting, Emerson has 18,758 votes (62%) to Walker’s 11,529 (38%).

