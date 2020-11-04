Advertisement

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.
From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.(WRDW)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump carried the prized battleground of Florida, then he and Democrat Joe Biden shifted their focus early Wednesday to three Northern industrial states (Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania) that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

A late burst of votes in Wisconsin from Milwaukee gave Biden a small lead, but the state remains too early to call. Michigan and Pennsylvania also remain too early to call with hundreds of thousands of outstanding votes in both states.

Voting was generally calm in the conclusion of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging coronavirus pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats losing paths to Senate control as GOP hangs on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The voters’ choices will force a rethinking of Democratic Party strategy, messaging and approach from the Trump era.

News

Pfaff leads razor-thin race for State Senate District 32

Updated: 1 hours ago
With 129 of 131 precincts reporting, fewer than 1,000 votes separate the two candidates.

National Politics

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the election.

News

State Assembly races called

Updated: 2 hours ago
With all 41 precincts reporting, Emerson has 18,758 votes (62%) to Walker’s 11,529 (38%).

Latest News

News

Tight race between Rep. Kind and challenger Van Orden in 3rd Congressional District

Updated: 3 hours ago
With 599 of 605 precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, Kind leads with 197,110 votes (51%) over Van Orden’s 185,755 votes (49%).

News

Tiffany wins U.S. 7th congressional District seat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
With 87% percent of the precincts reporting, Tiffany wins the 7th U.S. Congressional seat in Wisconsin.

News

VOTER TURNOUT

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

CUT-IN: Jesse James SOT (11/3/20)

Updated: 8 hours ago
CUT-IN: Jesse James SOT (11/3/20)

News

UWEC Students Vote For The First Time (11/3/20)

Updated: 10 hours ago
UWEC Students Vote For The First Time (11/3/20)

News

GOP Election Night Watch Party

Updated: 11 hours ago
GOP Election Night Watch Party