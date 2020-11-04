Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump carried the prized battleground of Florida, then he and Democrat Joe Biden shifted their focus early Wednesday to three Northern industrial states (Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania) that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

A late burst of votes in Wisconsin from Milwaukee gave Biden a small lead, but the state remains too early to call. Michigan and Pennsylvania also remain too early to call with hundreds of thousands of outstanding votes in both states.

Voting was generally calm in the conclusion of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging coronavirus pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

