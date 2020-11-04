Advertisement

Trump’s campaign manager says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains close.

In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the trailing candidate can force a recount. Stepien says in a statement Wednesday: “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

The fate of the United States presidency is hanging in the balance, with Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, battling for three familiar battleground states -- Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

News

WATCH LIVE: Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Meagan Wolfe holds a post-election briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Meagan Wolfe holds a post-election briefing

News

REPORTS: Packers game in question after 49ers report positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility after a positive COVID-19 test, according to multiple reports. This will likely impact the Packers-49ers game scheduled for Thursday night.

News

WATCH LIVE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (11/4/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (11/4/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (11/4/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (11/4/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Potato sales higher in Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 7 hours ago
The candidates have shifted their focus early Wednesday to three Northern industrial states.

National Politics

Democrats losing paths to Senate control as GOP hangs on

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The voters’ choices will force a rethinking of Democratic Party strategy, messaging and approach from the Trump era.

News

Pfaff leads razor-thin race for State Senate District 32

Updated: 9 hours ago
With 129 of 131 precincts reporting, fewer than 1,000 votes separate the two candidates.