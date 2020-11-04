REPORTS: Packers game in question after 49ers report positive COVID-19 test

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility after a positive COVID-19 test, according to multiple reports. This will likely impact the Packers-49ers game scheduled for Thursday night.

49ers beat reporter Jennifer Lee Chan says the facility will be closed immediately. She cited a team source. There’s been no official announcement from the NFL or the 49ers.

BREAKING: Team source confirms #49ers COVID testing results revealed a positive test. Their facility will be closed immediately. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 4, 2020

No additional members of the Green Bay Packers tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. That would have cleared them to travel to San Francisco.

The Green Bay Packers have placed RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning they were not cleared to play Thursday. Thursday’s kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

