Advertisement

Pfaff leads razor-thin race for State Senate District 32

Decision 2020
Decision 2020(WILX)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COULEE REGION, Wis. (WEAU) - Democrat Brad Pfaff took to Twitter around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning to claim victory in the State Senate Race for the 32nd District.

Just a few hundred votes separate Democrat Brad Pfaff from Republican Dan Kapanke. With all 131 precincts reporting, Democrat Brad Pfaff has 48,853 votes to Kapanke with 48,264 votes.

The race for state Senate District 32 is too close to call early Wednesday morning. The 32nd District of the Wisconsin Senate is composed of all of Crawford and La Crosse Counties, almost all of Vernon, and part of Monroe County.

This is the district where former Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling stepped down.

This race is between Democrat Brad Pfaff, who’s the former State AG Secretary and Republican Dan Kapanke.

With 130 of 131 precincts reporting, fewer than 1,000 votes separate the two candidates.

Pfaff has a slight edge with 48,502 votes (50%) to Kapanke’s 47,767 votes (50%).

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the election.

News

State Assembly races called

Updated: 31 minutes ago
With all 41 precincts reporting, Emerson has 18,758 votes (62%) to Walker’s 11,529 (38%).

National Politics

Democrats losing paths to Senate control as GOP hangs on

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The voters’ choices will force a rethinking of Democratic Party strategy, messaging and approach from the Trump era.

News

Tight race between Rep. Kind and challenger Van Orden in 3rd Congressional District

Updated: 2 hours ago
With 599 of 605 precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, Kind leads with 197,110 votes (51%) over Van Orden’s 185,755 votes (49%).

Latest News

News

Tiffany wins U.S. 7th congressional District seat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
With 87% percent of the precincts reporting, Tiffany wins the 7th U.S. Congressional seat in Wisconsin.

News

VOTER TURNOUT

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

CUT-IN: Jesse James SOT (11/3/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
CUT-IN: Jesse James SOT (11/3/20)

News

UWEC Students Vote For The First Time (11/3/20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
UWEC Students Vote For The First Time (11/3/20)

News

GOP Election Night Watch Party

Updated: 9 hours ago
GOP Election Night Watch Party

News

La Crosse Voters Head to the Polls

Updated: 9 hours ago
La Crosse Voters Head to the Polls