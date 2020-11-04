Pfaff leads razor-thin race for State Senate District 32

COULEE REGION, Wis. (WEAU) - Democrat Brad Pfaff took to Twitter around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning to claim victory in the State Senate Race for the 32nd District.

Just a few hundred votes separate Democrat Brad Pfaff from Republican Dan Kapanke. With all 131 precincts reporting, Democrat Brad Pfaff has 48,853 votes to Kapanke with 48,264 votes.

The race for state Senate District 32 is too close to call early Wednesday morning. The 32nd District of the Wisconsin Senate is composed of all of Crawford and La Crosse Counties, almost all of Vernon, and part of Monroe County.

This is the district where former Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling stepped down.

This race is between Democrat Brad Pfaff, who’s the former State AG Secretary and Republican Dan Kapanke.

With 130 of 131 precincts reporting, fewer than 1,000 votes separate the two candidates.

Pfaff has a slight edge with 48,502 votes (50%) to Kapanke’s 47,767 votes (50%).

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.