Tiffany wins U.S. 7th congressional district seat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With 87% percent of the precincts reporting, Tiffany wins the 7th U.S. Congressional seat in Wisconsin.

Tom Tiffany (R): 62% [209,258 votes]

Tricia Zunker (D): 38% [129,585 votes]

The 7th congressional district was a rematch from earlier this year.

Former state senator Tom Tiffany won a special election in May for the seat previously held by Republican Sean Duffy.

Tiffany faced Democrat and Wausau School District board member Tricia Zunker.

In that race, Tiffany won by more than 27,000 votes.

