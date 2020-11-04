Tight race between Rep. Kind and challenger Van Orden in 3rd Congressional District

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A tight race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

It encompasses Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, La Crosse, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties.

Parts of Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Richland, and Wood counties also lie within the district.

Democrat Ron Kind is finishing his 12th, two-year term. He’s Wisconsin’s longest-serving member of the House of Representatives.

This year, he’s facing Republican Derrick Van Orden. Van Orden is a retired Navy Seal making his first run for office.

With 597 of 605 precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, Kind leads with 196,908 votes (51%) over Van Orden’s 185,553 votes (49%).

