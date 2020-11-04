UW- Eau Claire announces free antigen testing for all asymptomatic students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -– Free antigen testing will be available to all asymptomatic University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff and their dependents as well as members of the Eau Claire community as part of a UW System-wide effort to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Chancellor James Schmidt along with Dr. Warren Anderson, UW-Eau Claire’s vice chancellor for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs, and Lieske Giese, Director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, will discuss the expanded testing during a Zoom conference call at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Details for the media availability are listed at the end of this document.

The additional testing is a response to the surge of virus cases in Wisconsin and will, in addition to testing off-campus students and employees, provide the means to expand community testing.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the UW System to make available about 15,000 tests locally for asymptomatic people on the Eau Claire and Barron County campuses as well as the community at large.

Testing is available for all UW-Eau Claire students who live off campus and for employees and their dependents aged 5 and older. More information about the expanded testing can be found here.

On-campus testing for UW-Eau Claire employees and students will be available beginning tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 5. UW-Eau Claire is working with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department on an additional community testing site, to be announced soon.

In September, UW-Eau Claire started antigen testing for about 3,900 students who live in on-campus residence halls and three university-sponsored housing facilities off campus.

The testing was expanded in October to include students living off campus who have university-related experiences that take them into the community. This testing will continue in addition to expanded testing which begins tomorrow (November 5).

As of Nov. 3, nearly 12,000 UW-Eau Claire student tests had been processed at the McPhee Physical Education Center testing site, with a positivity rate of less than 4 percent.

