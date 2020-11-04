UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Gov. Tony Evers opened the COVID-19 new conference by touching on the election, saying that every vote will be counted and that the election is not over when a candidate says it is.

Evers spoke with Mayo Clinic Health System leaders who told him we need to turn a corner and flatten the curve now.

STATE DATA

5,935 new confirmed cases, for a state total of 244,002

Seven day average is currently at 4,839 cases, one month ago it was at 2,400 and two months ago the state was at 767. Health officials say this is an increase of 531% in eight weeks.

All 72 counties are reporting very high COVID-19 levels.

Health officials are still urging people to wear a mask, isolate, get a flu shot and keep good hygiene

