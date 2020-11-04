Advertisement

UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Gov. Tony Evers opened the COVID-19 new conference by touching on the election, saying that every vote will be counted and that the election is not over when a candidate says it is.

Evers spoke with Mayo Clinic Health System leaders who told him we need to turn a corner and flatten the curve now.

STATE DATA

5,935 new confirmed cases, for a state total of 244,002

Seven day average is currently at 4,839 cases, one month ago it was at 2,400 and two months ago the state was at 767. Health officials say this is an increase of 531% in eight weeks.

All 72 counties are reporting very high COVID-19 levels.

Health officials are still urging people to wear a mask, isolate, get a flu shot and keep good hygiene

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Trump’s campaign manager says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains close.

News

WATCH LIVE: Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Meagan Wolfe holds a post-election briefing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Meagan Wolfe holds a post-election briefing

News

REPORTS: Packers game in question after 49ers report positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility after a positive COVID-19 test, according to multiple reports. This will likely impact the Packers-49ers game scheduled for Thursday night.

News

WATCH LIVE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (11/4/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Wednesday Weather (11/4/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (11/4/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (11/4/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Potato sales higher in Wisconsin

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 9 hours ago
The candidates have shifted their focus early Wednesday to three Northern industrial states.

National Politics

Democrats losing paths to Senate control as GOP hangs on

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The voters’ choices will force a rethinking of Democratic Party strategy, messaging and approach from the Trump era.

News

Pfaff leads razor-thin race for State Senate District 32

Updated: 11 hours ago
With 129 of 131 precincts reporting, fewer than 1,000 votes separate the two candidates.