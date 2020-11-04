Wisconsin Department of Transportation identifies victim in fatal crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened Oct. 30 near Roberts.

Officials say Richard Bold, 59 from St. Paul, died after traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94. Bold is reported to have lost control and went into the medium, the vehicle then rolled multiple times. DOT says Bold was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.