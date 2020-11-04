Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Transportation identifies victim in fatal crash

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened Oct. 30 near Roberts.

Officials say Richard Bold, 59 from St. Paul, died after traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94. Bold is reported to have lost control and went into the medium, the vehicle then rolled multiple times. DOT says Bold was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW- Eau Claire announces free antigen testing for all asymptomatic students

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Free antigen testing will be available to all asymptomatic University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff and their dependents as well as members of the Eau Claire community as part of a UW System-wide effort to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Community reacts to the 2020 election

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Maria Blough
Community members around Eau Claire had mixed reactions on how the election shaped up in Wisconsin and around the country.

News

Eau Claire County reports three new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three more people have died related to COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 28.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at The Fill Inn Station

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Fill Inn Station announced on their Facebook Wednesday that the restaurant had a potential COVID-19 exposure.

News

Barron County Public Health reports multiple potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Barron County Public Health is warning the public of four potential COVID-19 exposures in the county.

Latest News

News

Crews on scene of cornfield fire, traffic backup on Highway 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Multiple crews are at the scene of a cornfield fire near Highway 29 and County Road P.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.

Breaking News

Trump’s campaign manager says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains close.

News

WATCH LIVE: Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Meagan Wolfe holds a post-election briefing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Meagan Wolfe holds a post-election briefing

News

REPORTS: Packers game in question after 49ers report positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility after a positive COVID-19 test, according to multiple reports. This will likely impact the Packers-49ers game scheduled for Thursday night.