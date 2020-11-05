Election-related stress in Badger State

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A survey done on behalf of the American Psychological Association finds more than two-thirds of Americans say the election is a significant source of stress.

“We’re so often seeing stories about coved and stories about the election and then the constant political commercials and phone calls and emails…” says Marshfield Clinic counselor Sharon Besterfeldt.

She says it has become too easy to be consumed by this year’s election.

“We placed our votes and the rest is kind of, it’s going to happen as it’s going to happen, so we have to focus on those things that we can control,” says Besterfeldt.

But controlling the close race in the battle ground state is far from over.

“If a recount occurs we could be in for another couple of weeks before there’s an official decision about which candidate won the popular vote in Wisconsin ‚” says political science professor at UWEC, Eric Kasper.

As Joe Biden is Wisconsin’s projected winner—President Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday they will be requesting a recount.

Kasper says there may be more lawyers than ballots in store for the badger state.

“The argument can be well you don’t know what’s going to happen, you don’t know where the ballots might not have been properly counted, but again the chances of that large of a difference of being overturned in a recount are very slim,” Kasper says.

Prevea Health counselor Corina Fischer says people’s anxiety will continue to linger as the Presidential race trudges on.

“Kind of how like we’ve experienced 2020 is there haven’t been a lot of answers, there just seems to be an ongoing question about what’s going to happen,” Fischer says.

Fischer recommends limiting your social media intake and getting in exercise when applicable.

“I just really encourage people right now through the time of the election and through this time of the pandemic to really take care of yourself,” Fischer says.

As results roll in, sleep and self-care are vital.

