Advertisement

Packers announce there will be no fans for November 15 game, indefinite hold continues

The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced they will be continuing their indefinite hold on hosting fans on game days, saying there won’t be any fans at the November 15th game.

The team announced the decision late Wednesday afternoon, citing a continued high level of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in both the Green Bay area and across the state.

Team officials say in order to host fans, the area will need to see a significant improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as in the community infection and positivity rates.

Officials add they’ll continue to evaluate factors and consult with area medical and public health officials for any possibility of hosting fans later this season.

There haven’t been any fans at Lambeau throughout the current NFL season.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What a recount in Wisconsin could look like

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
As many expected, a close race for President in the important battleground state of Wisconsin.

News

School District of La Crosse extends virtual learning to January 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
The district says it continues to examine the science and other models to determine if in-person learning for K-12 students is possible.

News

Salvation Army chapters prepare for Angel Tree giving program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David LaClair
In addition to the red kettles outside stores later this month, local Salvation Army chapters prepare to set up their annual Angel Trees, as part of their 2020 Rescue Christmas campaign.

News

Election-related stress in the Badger State

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
If you’re feeling particularly stressed out about the election... you’re not alone.

News

Accuracy of national polls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
So far it has turned out to be a tighter presidential race than most national polls showed prior to election day.

Latest News

News

UW-Eau Claire announces free antigen testing for all asymptomatic students

Updated: 4 hours ago
Free antigen testing will be available to all asymptomatic University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff and their dependents as well as members of the Eau Claire community as part of a UW System-wide effort to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

News

Community reacts to the 2020 election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Community members around Eau Claire had mixed reactions on how the election shaped up in Wisconsin and around the country.

News

Eau Claire County reports three new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three more people have died related to COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 28.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at The Fill Inn Station

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Fill Inn Station announced on their Facebook Wednesday that the restaurant had a potential COVID-19 exposure.

News

Barron County Public Health reports multiple potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Barron County Public Health is warning the public of four potential COVID-19 exposures in the county.