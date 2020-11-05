Packers announce there will be no fans for November 15 game, indefinite hold continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced they will be continuing their indefinite hold on hosting fans on game days, saying there won’t be any fans at the November 15th game.

The team announced the decision late Wednesday afternoon, citing a continued high level of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in both the Green Bay area and across the state.

Team officials say in order to host fans, the area will need to see a significant improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as in the community infection and positivity rates.

Officials add they’ll continue to evaluate factors and consult with area medical and public health officials for any possibility of hosting fans later this season.

There haven’t been any fans at Lambeau throughout the current NFL season.

