Pfaff edging out Kapanke in 32nd State Senate District race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The closest race in our area came for the 32nd State Senate seat vacated when former Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling decided to step down.

All 131 precincts have reported. Democrat Brad Pfaff is edging out Republican Dan Kapanke by just 589 votes.

Wednesday, Pfaff sounded optimistic he’ll be the district’s new state Senator.

My mom taught me something early in life. She said, ‘Brad, you were given two of these and one of these for a reason. Listen twice as much as you speak.’ And I will represent all of the people of this district. I recognize that I need to listen, and I need to learn. I need to find consensus--there is not just a right way or a left way. There is a right way to do this of finding consensus and moving people forward. That’s what I want to be able to do," said Brad Pfaff.

