School District of La Crosse extends virtual learning to January 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of La Crosse will extend virtual learning for all students through at least January 18, 2021, the end of the first semester.

Here is part of the statement released by the district:

“Weekly case rates and the percent positive test rates continue to rise week over week. They are at the highest levels they have been since the spike in cases related to the return of college students to our area. Cases now are not confined to a single population and community spread is significantly impacting our long-term health care facilities and hospital capacities. With positive test ratios at nearly 30%, it is clear that COVID-19 is present throughout our community and anytime people gather there is a near certainty that the virus is present.

Viruses spread more readily with the onset of colder weather as people stay inside more frequently. Despite the risks, we anticipate many will choose to celebrate traditionally through family gatherings over Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. Family gatherings have been shown to increase transmission of COVID-19 in our community through contact tracing. With these considerations in mind, our assessment is that rates of COVID-19 will remain high from now until January preventing a return to in-person learning for any sustained period of time. These factors have led to our decision to commit to virtual learning until January 18, 2021, the end of the first semester.

We know that this decision will disappoint some and reassure others. We are committed to holding in-person learning as soon as we are able to mitigate the risks to safely do so. We continue to examine the science and other models to determine if in-person learning for K-12 students is possible while there are elevated levels of COVID-19 in the community. Unfortunately, we have yet to identify a model that would allow us to safely mitigate the risks at current levels in our community.

If you have ongoing concerns regarding your child’s education, please reach out to your teacher or building principal for support. We are still considering the possibility of co-curricular activities if conditions reach the Orange category in the Harvard model or we are able to return whole grades of students to in-person learning.

Should community spread be substantially reduced in the next two months, we will reconsider our mode of learning. We will continue to provide weekly updates on La Crosse County data, cases in the school district, and modifications to our programming.”

