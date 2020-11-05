Advertisement

School District of La Crosse extends virtual learning to January 2021

School District of La Crosse students are no longer returning October 26.
School District of La Crosse students are no longer returning October 26.(WEAU)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The School District of La Crosse will extend virtual learning for all students through at least January 18, 2021, the end of the first semester.

Here is part of the statement released by the district:

“Weekly case rates and the percent positive test rates continue to rise week over week. They are at the highest levels they have been since the spike in cases related to the return of college students to our area. Cases now are not confined to a single population and community spread is significantly impacting our long-term health care facilities and hospital capacities. With positive test ratios at nearly 30%, it is clear that COVID-19 is present throughout our community and anytime people gather there is a near certainty that the virus is present.

Viruses spread more readily with the onset of colder weather as people stay inside more frequently. Despite the risks, we anticipate many will choose to celebrate traditionally through family gatherings over Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. Family gatherings have been shown to increase transmission of COVID-19 in our community through contact tracing. With these considerations in mind, our assessment is that rates of COVID-19 will remain high from now until January preventing a return to in-person learning for any sustained period of time. These factors have led to our decision to commit to virtual learning until January 18, 2021, the end of the first semester.

We know that this decision will disappoint some and reassure others. We are committed to holding in-person learning as soon as we are able to mitigate the risks to safely do so. We continue to examine the science and other models to determine if in-person learning for K-12 students is possible while there are elevated levels of COVID-19 in the community. Unfortunately, we have yet to identify a model that would allow us to safely mitigate the risks at current levels in our community.

If you have ongoing concerns regarding your child’s education, please reach out to your teacher or building principal for support. We are still considering the possibility of co-curricular activities if conditions reach the Orange category in the Harvard model or we are able to return whole grades of students to in-person learning.

Should community spread be substantially reduced in the next two months, we will reconsider our mode of learning. We will continue to provide weekly updates on La Crosse County data, cases in the school district, and modifications to our programming.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army chapters prepare for Angel Tree giving program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David LaClair
In addition to the red kettles outside stores later this month, local Salvation Army chapters prepare to set up their annual Angel Trees, as part of their 2020 Rescue Christmas campaign.

News

Election-related stress in the Badger State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
If you’re feeling particularly stressed out about the election... you’re not alone.

News

Accuracy of national polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
So far it has turned out to be a tighter presidential race than most national polls showed prior to election day.

News

UW- Eau Claire announces free antigen testing for all asymptomatic students

Updated: 3 hours ago
Free antigen testing will be available to all asymptomatic University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff and their dependents as well as members of the Eau Claire community as part of a UW System-wide effort to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Latest News

News

Community reacts to the 2020 election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maria Blough
Community members around Eau Claire had mixed reactions on how the election shaped up in Wisconsin and around the country.

News

Eau Claire County reports three new deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three more people have died related to COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 28.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at The Fill Inn Station

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Fill Inn Station announced on their Facebook Wednesday that the restaurant had a potential COVID-19 exposure.

News

Barron County Public Health reports multiple potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Barron County Public Health is warning the public of four potential COVID-19 exposures in the county.

News

Wisconsin Department of Transportation identifies victim in fatal crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has identified the victim in a fatal crash that happened Oct. 30 near Roberts.

News

Crews on scene of cornfield fire, traffic backup on Highway 29

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Multiple crews are at the scene of a cornfield fire near Highway 29 and County Road P.