St. Croix Sheriff’s Office releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in the fatal crash that happened Nov. 5 at 1:56 a.m. in the St. Joseph Township.

Officials say Anthony Oellerich, 27 from River Falls, was driving westbound on State Highway 35 when he lost control on a roundabout and his a yield sign. It was noted that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash

EMS performed life saving measures on Oellerich but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.