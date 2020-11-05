Advertisement

St. Croix Sheriff’s Office releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash

Generic motorcycle crash photo.
Generic motorcycle crash photo.(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in the fatal crash that happened Nov. 5 at 1:56 a.m. in the St. Joseph Township.

Officials say Anthony Oellerich, 27 from River Falls, was driving westbound on State Highway 35 when he lost control on a roundabout and his a yield sign. It was noted that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash

EMS performed life saving measures on Oellerich but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

