Thank a Teacher care packages distributed across school district

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The hallways at Logan Middle School are empty, but teachers are still hard at work keeping classes going virtually--and as a gift of thanks, the La Crosse Public Education Foundation presented a special “Thank a Teacher” care box of healthy snacks and fruit to staff on Thursday morning.

“Typically, we recognize teachers on ‘Thank a Teacher’ Day in May, but that wasn’t able to happen this year because of the pandemic setting in," said Brad Quarberg, La Crosse Public Education Foundation and School District of La Crosse board member.

With in-person learning postponed through the rest of 2020, the foundation looks to especially acknowledge faculty efforts to stay strong and hard at work.

“It’s a new way of teaching that we have not had a lot of practice with before this year, so it’s been a real learning curve for a lot of folks," said Dr. Aaron Engel, School District of La Crosse superintendent. "At the same time, I am incredibly impressed by the hard work of our staff, and the resilience of our students and our families.”

“It’s been a real challenge to figure out how to take an entire curriculum we are always changing and evolving when we’re in person,” said Jesse Martinez, a seventh grade teacher at Logan Middle School. “[We have to] not only change and evolve it to to make it better, but change and evolve it to make it work for a virtual setting.”

As much as the staff at Logan Middle School wants kids to be safe, that doesn’t change how much they miss their students.

“They mean the world to us," said Principal Amber Erickson. “We go into this profession because we want to be able to see our students each and every day, so it’s been difficult for each and every one of us.”

“You can’t do group work like you’d normally do, you can’t do team games like you usually do,” Martinez said.

“[However] we know we have the support from everyone in the community,” added Erickson.

“We’re into this together, and we’re going to get through it,” said Quarberg.

“We’ve really figured out a lot of things out this year," Dr. Engel said. "I’ve heard a lot of positive feedback about the quality of the teaching and the opportunities for learning for our students.”

The snack boxes were purchased through a grant set up by a retired La Crosse teacher, which have been distributed to all 15 schools in the district.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.