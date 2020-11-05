Two people in custody after vehicle chase and crash in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are taken into custody after a vehicle chase ends with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car.

Officials say the chase ended just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 at County Road N in the Town of Eau Galle.

Video released by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect’s car making a circle and then crashing into the front of the Trooper’s squad car.

Two people in the vehicle got out and ran away. One of the suspects was caught right away. The other was taken into custody several hours later with the help of a neighbor.

