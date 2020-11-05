UW System to offer free antigen testing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin System will start offering free COVID-19 antigen testing to people who are asymptomatic. These rapid tests come as a part of a partnership between the university system and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At UW Eau Claire, the testing will be available to students regardless of whether they live on campus. It will also be available to faculty, staff and their family members.

“Identify people who are carrying it, asymptomatically in particular on our campus is our interest, so they don’t unwittingly spread it,” UW Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said.

He said the new tests rapid tests would lead to more confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus but that’s the goal. The idea is to identify positive cases before someone unwittingly spreads the virus.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said these tests don’t actually confirm someone has COVID-19. If someone receives a positive result from an antigen test, they must take a PCR test, which takes multiple days to process, to confirm the diagnosis.

She also said antigen tests are reliable in to confirm someone who is asymptomatic doesn’t have the virus.

“A negative antigen test for someone that doesn’t have symptoms is seen as pretty reliable so it does help for that point in time for an individual that does get screened,” Giese said.

The antigen testing will be in addition to UW Eau Claire’s current testing protocol.

Both UW Eau Claire and local public health officials said testing alone does not take the place of the need to follow recommended health guidelines.

