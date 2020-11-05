Advertisement

Virtual groundbreaking held for Wisconsin Cranberry Research and Education center

(WSAW)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Cranberry Research and Education Foundation held a virtual ground breaking of its new research and education center Thursday.

The event showcased the work done to establish the research station to this point and to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new building.

The event featured a variety of live and pre recorded statements from Senator Tammy Baldwin, Representative Ron Kind and former Representative Sean Duffy.

Vice Chancellor for Research at UW Madison, Steve Ackerman says this new facility will benefit Wisconsin’s economy.

“The cranberry industry is clearly important to Wisconsin not just through its economic impact through food but also through its cultural impact. The research we are supporting, I’m sure we  will be taking advantage through these facilities when available and thus accelerate the economic benefits of their research project.”

The Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station was created to promote and support research and innovation in Wisconsin’s cranberry industry.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 99% of precincts reporting Rep. Kind and Van Orden race
Crews on scene of cornfield fire, traffic backup on Highway 29
Bridge closes indefinitely in Chippewa County
Trump’s campaign manager says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin
Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Latest News

Voters look to verify participation in 2020 election
Thank a Teacher care packages distributed across school district
Virtual Groundbreaking for Cranberry Research Center
LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks on the election from the White House briefing room
Drier harvest season is leading to more corn field fires