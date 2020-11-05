Virtual groundbreaking held for Wisconsin Cranberry Research and Education center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Cranberry Research and Education Foundation held a virtual ground breaking of its new research and education center Thursday.

The event showcased the work done to establish the research station to this point and to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new building.

The event featured a variety of live and pre recorded statements from Senator Tammy Baldwin, Representative Ron Kind and former Representative Sean Duffy.

Vice Chancellor for Research at UW Madison, Steve Ackerman says this new facility will benefit Wisconsin’s economy.

“The cranberry industry is clearly important to Wisconsin not just through its economic impact through food but also through its cultural impact. The research we are supporting, I’m sure we will be taking advantage through these facilities when available and thus accelerate the economic benefits of their research project.”

The Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station was created to promote and support research and innovation in Wisconsin’s cranberry industry.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.