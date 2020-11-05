Voters look to verify participation in 2020 election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Some voters reached out to WEAU concerned their in-person ballots cast on Election Day were not counted because they didn’t see confirmation on the MyVote Wisconsin website yet.

Eau Claire city clerk Carrie Riepl says the process is a waiting game.

“After Election Day we bring the 81 poll books from the poll sites back to city hall at that point we go through the poll books and we manually enter the 37,000 votes,” Riepl says.

Before the process of recording voter participation manually, poll sites need to be taken down and materials have to be returned in to the county.

Chippewa Falls city clerk Bridget Givens says just because you don’t see your participation yet, it doesn’t mean your vote wasn’t counted.

“Ballots are counted and tabulated on Election Day, so as soon as a voter feeds their ballot through the machine, their vote has been counted…the participation side happens after the fact, so we have to manually enter participation from the poll-book,” Givens says.

Under state law, local election officials have 45 days to enter records into the system.

Riepl says it’s the same process used for every election, and she asks voters to have patience.

“We need to have the time to get those 37,000 votes recorded and it will be recorded it’s just that if you were at the poll site on Election Day, your ballot went into that machine and your results got processed and sent to the county…” Riepl says.

Clerks go ward by ward, scanning voter barcodes and giving voters credit.

“Additionally, anyone who registered to vote on Election Day, we have to manually enter those registrations as well and that is what records their participation,” Givens says.

Election officials say you should be able to check the MyVote website about four to six weeks after the election to make sure you get participation credit.

