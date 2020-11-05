Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Kittens

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re superstitious, you might think black cats are bad luck. But many countries believe them to be good luck.

In fact, sailors throughout history have believed having a black cat on board their ship would bring good luck, and some fisherman’s wives would keep black cats at home to influence the safe returns of their husbands.

I tell you all this because the Chippewa Humane Association has approximately 50 kittens with black fur available for adoption.

Throughout the month of November, Chippewa Humane is lowering adoption fees for cats with black fur or black & white fur to just $35. A spay or neuter deposit may apply for some kittens.

Set your superstitions aside, and give one of these cats a chance at a forever home.

Click here to download an adoption application.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Kittens

Updated: 5 hours ago

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Dewey and Callie

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Two kittens are both available for adoption.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Dewey and Callie

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

Howl-O-Ween fundraiser in Menomonie rescheduled due to weather

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Howl-O-Ween is now happening October 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Duke and Dagger parklet.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Hankie and Lady Bird

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Meet two senior dogs both looking for quiet homes where they'll get to spend lots of time relaxing.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Hankie and Lady Bird

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Nibbles & Nuggett and Ginger

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Two, 14-week-old orange tabby cats described as having the "sweetest personalities," and a dog who loves snuggle time are all available for adoption.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Nuggett & Nibbles and Ginger

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Ethel and Bellimi

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A dog looking for a someone to explore the great outdoors with, and a playful pup looking for a family that will help keep him active.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Ethel and Bellimi

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT