WAGNER TAILS: Kittens

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re superstitious, you might think black cats are bad luck. But many countries believe them to be good luck.

In fact, sailors throughout history have believed having a black cat on board their ship would bring good luck, and some fisherman’s wives would keep black cats at home to influence the safe returns of their husbands.

I tell you all this because the Chippewa Humane Association has approximately 50 kittens with black fur available for adoption.

Throughout the month of November, Chippewa Humane is lowering adoption fees for cats with black fur or black & white fur to just $35. A spay or neuter deposit may apply for some kittens.

Set your superstitions aside, and give one of these cats a chance at a forever home.

Click here to download an adoption application.

