What a recount in Wisconsin could look like

Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As many expected, a close race for President in the important battleground state of Wisconsin.

Joe Biden has been declared the apparent winner of the state by NBC News, however it could be a long road ahead before the results are official.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign saying they will immediately request a recount of the election after the unofficial results have Biden leading by only around 20,000 votes.

“If they’re within one percent of the margin of victory then they can request a recount,” said Wisconsin Elections Commission Meagan Wolfe.

In Wisconsin, a recount can be requested up to three days after the official results are turned in by all the counties.

Those official results aren’t expected to come in until next week.

Wisconsin as a state is no stranger to election recounts.

Back in 2011, a race for a seat on the state Supreme Court underwent a recount as did the last presidential election in 2016.

UW-Stout Political Science Professor Kim Zagorski wouldn’t be surprised if the Trump campaign makes that move.

“President Trump and the Trump campaign have been sending signals for almost a year now about the re-election process, and then when COVID hit a lot of signaling about mail-in ballots, absentee ballots,” she said.

After a recount is filed, the state would have 13 days to complete it.

Each county in Wisconsin going through all its ballots again.

“That recount process is actually conducted at the county level, so we have 1850 municipalities but we have 72 counties and the recount happens at the county level. Today is the deadline for those municipalities to start routing the materials to the counties, the counties will have those materials and then in the events of a recount they’re the ones that organize it,” explained Wolfe.

A gap of more than 20,000 votes would be a lot for the president to overcome though.

“Former Governor Walker has said that you don’t get that many votes. If it was a couple hundreds votes then the odds would be a bit more,” said Zagorski.

If the Trump campaign does file for a recount, they would have to foot the bill if the final margin is greater than .25%, which could extend into millions of dollars.

For more information of Election Recount Procedures in the state of Wisconsin click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

