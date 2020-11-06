A look at how western Wisconsin voters affected the 2020 race

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Vice President Joe Biden won Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes. He did it with the help of voters in Eau Claire County and La Crosse County.

Biden earned about 4,000 more votes than 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Eau Claire County. In La Crosse County, Biden earned about 5,000 more votes than Clinton.

University of Wisconsin Eau Claire Political Science Department Chair Geoff Peterson said the difference was Democrats in Eau Claire and La Crosse voting in higher numbers compared to 4 years ago.

“After four years of the Trump presidency I think Democrats were particularly energized because it was a sort of ‘Oh wait, maybe this really does matter. Maybe this is important,’” he said.

Eau County Democratic Party Chair Beverly Wickstrom credits the party’s work organizing for the increase in turnout.

“It was critical, absolutely critical,” she said.

Peterson also said the results further prove a deep urban-rural divide.

“You look all over the United States and you’re seeing the Democratic candidate do better and better and better in more urban areas and as you get out into the rural areas and smaller towns the Republican candidates are doing significantly better then they had even a few years ago,” he said.

Peterson also said Democrats did better this year because Biden wasn’t as unpopular as Clinton.

“I don’t think it’s so much that Joe Biden did anything except that Joe Biden wasn’t Hillary Clinton and he wasn’t Donald Trump. And I think, as far as Democratic voters in the state and I suspect many independent voters as well, that was pretty much all he needed to do,” he said. “As long as he was breathing and upright, I think he was probably going to do better than Hillary realistically.”

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,00 votes.

