Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers leads Packers past undermanned 49ers, 34-17

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) and cornerback Jason Verrett (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) and cornerback Jason Verrett (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers overwhelmed the undermanned San Francisco 49ers 34-17. Rodgers connected on deep shots to Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and a short toss to Marcedes Lewis in the first half to get the Packers out to a 21-3 lead. It was quite a reversal from the team meetings last season when San Francisco outscored Green Bay by a combined 50-0 in the first halves on the way to lopsided wins in the regular season and NFC title game. The Niners were missing almost all their key pieces from that game.

AP-WF-11-06-20 0432GMT

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of cornfield fire, traffic backup on Highway 29
UPDATE: 99% of precincts reporting Rep. Kind and Van Orden race
Bridge closes indefinitely in Chippewa County
Trump’s campaign manager says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin
Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Latest News

A look at how western Wisconsin voters affected the 2020 race
Neighbors Still Upset with Possible River Prairie Townhomes Project
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 5th
SportScene 13 Thursday