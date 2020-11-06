Advertisement

Chippewa County phone number for reporting child abuse and neglect changes

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (RELEASE) -Beginning November 23, 2020, all reports of child abuse and neglect will be taken by the Chippewa County Department of Human Services.  The CAN Partnership, where reports had been made prior to November 23, 2020, will cease functioning as of this date.

As of November 23, 2020, and moving forward, to make a report of child abuse or neglect during the business hours of 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., please dial the Chippewa County Department of Human Services at 715-726-7788 and press 1.  Your call will be directed to the access worker who will be a Chippewa County DHS employee.  If the access worker is on another call, you will be directed to leave a voicemail message.  Please provide your name, call back number, and best time to have an access worker return your call.

After business hours, you will call the same number and press 1 again; however, your call will be directed to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criminal charges filed against police chief following allegations by coworker of sexual contact
A look at how western Wisconsin voters affected the 2020 race
St. Croix Sheriff’s Office releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Suspect on the run after shooting two officers in Delafield
Two people in custody after vehicle chase and crash in St. Croix County

Latest News

City of Chippewa Falls sees changes to trash collection
Drive thru flu shot event in Eau Claire
Biden on cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania
Wisconsin appeals court halts Evers' gathering order