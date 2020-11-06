Chippewa County phone number for reporting child abuse and neglect changes

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (RELEASE) -Beginning November 23, 2020, all reports of child abuse and neglect will be taken by the Chippewa County Department of Human Services. The CAN Partnership, where reports had been made prior to November 23, 2020, will cease functioning as of this date.

As of November 23, 2020, and moving forward, to make a report of child abuse or neglect during the business hours of 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., please dial the Chippewa County Department of Human Services at 715-726-7788 and press 1. Your call will be directed to the access worker who will be a Chippewa County DHS employee. If the access worker is on another call, you will be directed to leave a voicemail message. Please provide your name, call back number, and best time to have an access worker return your call.

After business hours, you will call the same number and press 1 again; however, your call will be directed to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.

