City of Chippewa Falls sees changes to trash collection

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (RELEASE) -The City of Chippewa Falls is required by the State of Wisconsin to ensure that there is curbside collection for recyclables. Presently, the City has been running the recycling program by contracting with a single hauler to provide the service to single family homes, and all 2-4 unit residential dwellings. The use of a single hauler combined with a long-term (five years) contract has resulted in very reasonable fees that remain unchanged regardless of changing conditions over the life of the contract.

The present contract for recycling expires at the end of this year. Last month, request for bids were sent to interested haulers. We received four proposals, and by law, the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, Boxx Sanitation. The cost per month for recycling will be $3.76/month. This cost is only $0.10 higher than the previous contract of five years ago, and reflects the cost savings by having a single hauler and a long-term contract. The price is fixed and can not change for five years.

Because of the success of the recycling program over the years using a single hauler, the City also decided to ask the haulers to bid on trash collection service for the city. It was believed that residents would see a significant savings compared to individuals arranging their own services. The lowest bid received was from Express Disposal for $10.82/month for a standardized 65-gallon trash container. This is a significant savings from prevailing individual rates (estimated $5-9 more per month). The service will follow the same requirements as have been in place for recycling collection as far as collecting from alleys when necessary and special needs walkup, etc. The price is fixed for five years.

There seem to be many positive reasons for the City to move ahead with this decision, including: significant savings for residents, reduction of street wear and increased safety from reduced truck traffic in residential areas, and reduction in cleanup of uncollected trash.

The city would like to accept input from the public before making the decision on trash collection. A public meeting will be conducted on November 10, 2020, at 3 p.m. Interested parties should call +1-415-655-0002 US Toll and enter Access Code: 177 288 1987 at the specified meeting time. As the meeting is being held virtually, you will be placed on hold until it is your turn to speak.

