Criminal charges filed against Marshfield Police Chief

Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza((Credit: MPD))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD Wis. (WSAW) - Five criminal counts were filed Friday against Marshfield’s Police Chief Rick Gramza.

Online court records show he’ll be charged with three counts of misconduct in office, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Details of the counts have not been released. This article will be updated when NewsChannel 7 obtains the criminal complaint.

Online court records show the offense dates occurred in 2014, 2019 and this June.

His first court date has been scheduled for Dec. 21.

Gramza is on paid voluntary administrative leave.

