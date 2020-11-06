Drive thru flu shot event in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you still haven’t had your flu shot , there is an opportunity in Eau Claire Saturday.

There will be a drive thru flu shot event at the soccer parking lot near the YMCA Indoor Sports Center in Eau Claire.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The health department does encourage people to get flu shots from health care providers or pharmacies, because there is a limited supply of vaccines available at these mass vaccination events.

This clinic is intended to provide an alternate option for youth to be vaccinated, from six months to 18 years.

