Former State Assembly candidate donates kidney

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Sometimes winning isn’t everything and for one Marshfield man who also ran for Wisconsin State Assembly this election, that’s just what his message is to folks after donating an organ.

Although he spent months of hard work on the campaign trail for Wisconsin’s 69th District Assembly and eventually lost, Brian Giles found that there isn’t a better feeling in the world than giving a kidney to someone in need.

“The election is one thing, but donating a kidney is a whole different thing and different feeling,” Giles said.

As election results poured in on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 3, Giles had something else on his mind as he and his wife stayed in a Madison hotel room.

“We stayed over we stayed in the hotel room watching election results and I was trying to rest up because I had to be at the hospital in Madison at four in the morning,” Giles said.

Just two and a half hours later on Wednesday morning, and Giles would be in the operating room to have his kidney removed and sent to someone in need.

“It’s probably the ultimate feeling you can have. I kind of do what I do to help other people and again that was kind of why I was running for the assembly also,” Giles said.

Giles originally had the idea to donate in January when he picked up a brochure from the National Kidney Registry.

Soon after that, he passed his physical test and was accepted into the program.

“This is like life changing for this person, and they couldn’t have done it without him, I mean politics will go on, he’ll be back in the game I’m sure, there’s always another chance for this, [but] this person didn’t have another chance,” Brian’s wife, Elizabeth Giles said.

Elizabeth Giles is proud of her husband and said he’s always trying to help others, and dropping her husband off at the hospital door was beyond difficult.

“That was probably the hardest thing because I don’t normally just drop and leave, so not being able to have any visitors, that was definitely hard for me to watch him walk through the doors and then just have to wait for a phone call,” she said.

Brian Giles will be looking for a non-physical job now and may re-enter politics again down the road.

When NewsChannel 7 spoke with him on Thursday Nov. 5, he said he is recovering very well, but has another day left in the hospital.

For anyone interested in donating a kidney, follow the link for more information.

