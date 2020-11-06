Four-day surge pushes Wisconsin past 250,000 total COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases sent the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin past the quarter-million mark.

The latest Dept. of Health Services daily update showed 6,141 more people have contracted the virus, which tops Wednesday’s previous highwater mark. In all, DHS has tallied 256,065 total cases in Wisconsin.

That week-long surge sent seven-day rolling average for new cases soaring again, to 5,139 cases per day over the past week. Including Friday, the top five highest single-day totals have all happened within the past week.

The past four days have included the four highest single-day totals since the pandemic began. In fact, more new cases were reported in those four-days than August – the entire month.

The past four days were deadlier too. In August, DHS reported 18 more deaths over these past four reports than it did for that entire month.

Nov. 3-6 August New cases 23,769 22,663 Deaths 206 188

The 62 new deaths recorded Friday is the second-highest single-day figure in the state and it brought the average number of people who have died over the preceding week to 41 people per day. It’s the first time that average has been in the forties.

In all, 2,256 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus, DHS numbers show.

Additionally, the tracker showed 244 more people were admitted to hospitals across the state, bringing the number currently hospitalized because of the virus to 1,774, with 376 of them in intensive care. DHS records indicate 12,554 people who had tested positive had at one point needed to be admitted into the hospital.

