Neighbors are still upset with possible River Prairie Townhomes project

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - As WEAU has previously reported, a group of Altoona community members are upset with a proposed development that could be going up near Lake Altoona.

“I think we have a stake in it, but I don’t think we’ve been listened to,” said Jeff Goettl, who lives across from the proposed site.

Behind trees on Lake Road, a proposed 36-unit condominium development is making its way through the Altoona City Council.

For months, neighbors have been fighting the proposal saying they weren’t given proper notice about the possible development.

Adding that they are concerned about adding that many condos into that small of a space.

“What I know is that the density of housing in here, the condition of the road, and the proximity to the hospital down the street or the surgical clinic, that causes a problem from a traffic standpoint and a safety standpoint is one thing,” explained Goettl.

Thursday, the development was on the Altoona City Council agenda nearly two months after it was originally supposed to be brought forward.

“Am I frustrated by the whole situation, yes. And do I wish that we would have had input earlier, of course. But I guess I’m not quite sure what I would have done a whole lot differently,” said Altoona City Council Member Susan Rowe.

Neighbors say they aren’t opposed to any development in the area, rather just the scale of what is being proposed.

“The people that I’ve talked to are not opposed to development, they’re opposed to this development and the way that it came about,” said Goettl.

The Altoona City Council voted to approve a preliminary plat, or a map of the land, as well as a developer agreement for the project.

“The city obviously has a huge investment in River Prairie to the extent that we can maximize the number of people that can readily access those amenities,” said Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat.

Neighbors say they have a petition to the development with over 100 signatures and are exploring legal options to find out whether proper procedures by the city were followed.

“We feel that there are other places in the city that number one are better suited to that type of building, and number two it makes more sense with the way that the plan goes and what’s in this area,” said Goettl.

