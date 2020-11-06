Potential COVID exposure at Eau Claire bar

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning county residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a bar.

The department says the potential exposure took place at Bull Pen Bar on Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Health officials urge people to contact their healthcare provider if they were at this location if they are experiencing symptoms.

