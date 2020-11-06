Advertisement

Potential COVID exposure at Eau Claire bar

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning county residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a bar.

The department says the potential exposure took place at Bull Pen Bar on Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Health officials urge people to contact their healthcare provider if they were at this location if they are experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criminal charges filed against police chief following allegations by coworker of sexual contact
A look at how western Wisconsin voters affected the 2020 race
St. Croix Sheriff’s Office releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Suspect on the run after shooting two officers in Delafield
Two people in custody after vehicle chase and crash in St. Croix County

Latest News

Decision 2020: Voter Fraud Allegations (11/6/20)
Allegations of voter fraud continue while ballots continue to be counted
Veteran Appreciation Week Begins at 'Patriots Park' (11/6/20)
The count goes on -- with Biden on the cusp of presidency