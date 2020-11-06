Suspect on the run after shooting two officers in Delafield

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV/FOX6) - Our partner station in Milwaukee, FOX6 News, is reporting two officers were shot in Delafield Friday morning. Officials say the suspect is still armed and in the area.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One suspect is believed to be a white male who is traveling by foot.

Authorities say officers were initially responding to a call for a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, officers confronted the suspect and that’s when shots were fired.

People who live in the Delafield area received an emergency alert asking them to avoid the area of Highway 83 and Golf Road due to a “law enforcement incident.” The alert asked residents in the immediate area to “take shelter in the lowest level of your home/business.”

This is a developing story and we will share more information as it comes in.

