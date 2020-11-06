The official Class 3 milk price released

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The official Class 3 milk price came out this week at $21.61 a hundred for October. That’s up $5.18 from the September price and is also $2.89 better than last October’s Class 3 price. It’s also the second highest Class 3 price this year, behind only the July price of $24.54. The lowest Class 3 price so far this year was in May when the milk price fell to $12.14 because of upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. For the first 10 months of the year, the Class average is $17.89.

Farm Service Agency offices are in the process of winding down the first Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Agency officials in Washington are telling state and county offices they need to make sure that applicants for the financial aid have correctly filled out and sent in all the forms and documents needed to get their checks. The deadline for doing that is November 20th and they will completely de-fund the program on December 11th.

Farmer led dairy product promotion is working. That’s the message from various dairy promotion groups led by Dairy Management Incorporated. DMI leaders point a recent USDA report that shows consumption of dairy products reached 653 per person in this country in 2019. That’s the highest it’s been in 60 years. Cheese consumption in the food service industry for products like pizza and sub sandwiches has led the increase but butter and yogurt are other products that have increased in consumption as well.

Low prices for dairy products have helped the jump in dairy consumption. Butter is now at historically low prices as the spot market for butter has seen prices in the dollar forty range, the first time since 2013 the price has been under $1.50 for any length of time. Manufacturers say that may change for the rest of the year as they take more of the excess cream available to the market and ramp up cream cheese and egg nog production.

Wisconsin black bear hunters had a good hunting season this fall. They took 4,129 bears this year-up from the 3,679 they harvested last year. All 4 bear management zones exceeded their harvest goals this years. DNR officials say there will be some new zones added for 2021 with the deadline to apply for a permit is December 10th through the GoWild App.

