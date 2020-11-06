Advertisement

Veterans and home front heroes appreciation week begins at ‘Patriots Park’

In a six day tour across Wisconsin, veterans and home front heroes are taking the time to appreciate those who have served our country.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the freedom bell salute rings, two signs are unveiled.

Honoring area veterans, home front heroes and their loved ones.

Vietnam veteran and former senator Dave Zien led the charge Friday at the entrance of Carson Park on Menomonie St.

“Old Abe, the Iron Brigade, the Hmong Vietnam veterans, Veters Inspiring Vitality in the Chippewa Valley, there’s just a lot here,” Zien says.

The six day tour of area patriotic attractions was coordinated by the Wheels of Liberty, a non-profit providing disabled vets to ride and operate motorcycles.

Vietnam veteran Terry Larson donated a Harley Davidson.

“It goes to all the veterans, monuments, historic sites, truly things that help, that the country has to be proud of,” Larson says.

“...he’s got stage four cancer, his doctors told him not to be here and he’s here, there’s a lot of people that need to celebrate that, we feel real good, reflecting and honoring people,” Zien says.

Larson and his wife Marilyn were among dozens of veterans celebrating those who served.

“Bottom line to all of this, we’re supporting our nation,” Larson says.

Bob Heller, son of a Korean vet, built the sign frames and donated a bike he made by-hand as an homage to law enforcement and first responders.

Heller says he may not be a veteran, but he can still support his community.

“Doing my small part just to support the vets, not only the past, the present, but the future, the future veterans they need to know that they’re loved and supported and needed, very well needed."

They shared war stories from overseas and paid respect to friends and family members lost, fighting on the front lines.

Ringing the bell, to salute.

