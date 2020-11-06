Veterans Tribute Park statues on display at three locations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three statues set to be placed in a new Veterans Tribute Park are currently on display around the Eau Claire area.

The bronze statues arrived Thursday from Colorado. The statues will be part of the honor mall in the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Park, which is currently under construction in River Prairie Park in Altoona. However, construction is delayed due to the October snow and COVID-19.

For now, you can find the statues on display at the VFW Post 7232 on West Folsom Street, the American Legion on Water Street, and Prestige Kia off Highway 93. The statues represent WWII, a Gold Star mother, and a modern day soldier.

Mark Beckfield with the Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation says the modern day soldier is designed after Kay Olson’s son who died in Iraq.

“His uniform is identical, including all his ribbons and badges. The other two are just great representations of Americans who have suffered, died, and served,” said Beckfield.

The three bronze statues will be on display at the current locations until the end of the year. They will be dedicated in the Veterans Tribute Park for Memorial Day 2021.

