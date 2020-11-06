Advertisement

Wisconsin Beef Council Fall Soup Recipes

By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares some favorite soup recipes perfect for Fall.

BEEF HARVEST SOUP

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)

2 cups water

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained

1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked large elbow macaroni

4 ounces smoked Beef Sausage, sliced

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Remove drippings.

Meanwhile, combine water, tomatoes, vegetables and broth in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in macaroni and beef; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sausage; continue simmering 2 to 4 minutes or until macaroni is tender and beef sausage is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

-------

ANGIE’S BEEF BARLEY SOUP

INGREDIENTS:

1 boneless Beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 whole large onion, diced

2 whole carrots, smaller ends cut into rounds, larger ends diced

2 whole potatoes, chunked

1 ½ teaspoons seasoned salt

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Ground black pepper to taste

6 cups beef stock

2 cups water, or as needed

1/2 cup pearl barley

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1 whole bay leaf

1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes

COOKING:

1. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef Chuck Roast; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef; remove from stockpot. Add the onions and garlic. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook until the onions are cooked and just start to caramelize. Drizzle in more oil if needed.

2. Add rest of the ingredients, except diced tomatoes; stir well. Increase the heat and bring the soup to a boil. Turn heat to low, cover and simmer for two hours, stirring occasionally. Adjust heat as necessary to keep soup at a low simmer. If the soup thickens too much, add a little more water or beef broth.

3. Add tomatoes and simmer for one more hour. Remove bay leaf before serving.

Beef Harvest Soup Recipe
Angie's Favorite Beef Barley Soup

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Criminal charges filed against police chief following allegations by coworker of sexual contact
A look at how western Wisconsin voters affected the 2020 race
St. Croix Sheriff’s Office releases name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Suspect on the run after shooting two officers in Delafield
Two people in custody after vehicle chase and crash in St. Croix County

Latest News

Harvest of the Month-Swiss Chard
Alice in Dairyland features chocolate milk
‘$20 for ’20’ campaign supports historic Menomonie theater
Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala