Wisconsin Beef Council Fall Soup Recipes
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares some favorite soup recipes perfect for Fall.
BEEF HARVEST SOUP
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)
2 cups water
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained
1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
1 cup uncooked large elbow macaroni
4 ounces smoked Beef Sausage, sliced
COOKING:
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Remove drippings.
Meanwhile, combine water, tomatoes, vegetables and broth in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in macaroni and beef; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sausage; continue simmering 2 to 4 minutes or until macaroni is tender and beef sausage is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
-------
ANGIE’S BEEF BARLEY SOUP
INGREDIENTS:
1 boneless Beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 whole large onion, diced
2 whole carrots, smaller ends cut into rounds, larger ends diced
2 whole potatoes, chunked
1 ½ teaspoons seasoned salt
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
Ground black pepper to taste
6 cups beef stock
2 cups water, or as needed
1/2 cup pearl barley
1/2 teaspoon thyme
1 whole bay leaf
1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes
COOKING:
1. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef Chuck Roast; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef; remove from stockpot. Add the onions and garlic. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook until the onions are cooked and just start to caramelize. Drizzle in more oil if needed.
2. Add rest of the ingredients, except diced tomatoes; stir well. Increase the heat and bring the soup to a boil. Turn heat to low, cover and simmer for two hours, stirring occasionally. Adjust heat as necessary to keep soup at a low simmer. If the soup thickens too much, add a little more water or beef broth.
3. Add tomatoes and simmer for one more hour. Remove bay leaf before serving.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.