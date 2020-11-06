Advertisement

Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin’s chief health officer quit Thursday as COVID-19 continues to run rampant across the state. State Health Officer and Department of Health Services Interim Division of Public Health Administrator Stephanie Smiley announced her resignation effective Nov. 11 in a letter to local health departments.

She wrote that her work has been difficult and she has accepted a position outside state service so she can focus on her own health.

The DHS reported an additional 5,922 confirmed cases Thursday, just 17 cases shy of the daily case record of 5,935 set Wednesday.

The state has now seen 249,924 cases since the pandemic began in March. The disease was a factor in another 38 deaths Thursday.

