Allegations of voter fraud continue while ballots continue to be counted

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As ballots continue to be counted, President Trump and some members of his campaign continue to allege voter fraud and missing and illegal ballots.

Several of the president’s tweets have been flagged on Twitter as misinformation.

“I want my republican president to win and I still want him to win but to pass out misinformation is dangerous and I would discourage anyone from doing that,” says Senator Kathy Bernier (R) who served as the Chippewa County Clerk for more than a decade.

Many Americans voted with absentee ballots or mail-in ballots this election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I absolutely do think that by having millions of ballots more cast via mail, via drop box, the non-traditional ways that votes were cast this year also opens much more likelihood that significantly higher number of fraudulent, erroneous or mistaken ballots were cast,” says Brian Westrate of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

However so far, there has been no evidence of voter fraud or that absentee ballots lead to fraud.

Beverly Wickstrom of the Eau Claire County Democratic Party says a high number of absentee ballots was expected for an election in the midst of a pandemic and people should trust the system.

“People did the right thing, voting in the safety of their own homes, making sure they didn’t accidentally expose anyone and that they weren’t exposed themselves so I don’t think we should read anything more than that there were a large number of absentee ballots,” Wickstrom says. “To the extent people falsely make it seem like our elections are not fair and honest that is very damaging to our democracy.”

Westrate says while he does have concern for voter fraud, he does not think illegal ballots would impact the final results.

“There is no precedence for elections to be stolen with tens of thousands of fraudulent votes,” he says. “To believe that is happening is to truly have lost faith in America.”

Members of both parties encourage people to fact check their information as ballots continue to be counted.

According to myvote.wi.gov, it could take up to 45 days for voting activity to be updated online.

