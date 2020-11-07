Chippewa Falls man faces 1st degree child sexual assault charge

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - 30-year-old Adam Miller of Chippewa Falls faces a charge of 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault.

He’s accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Eau Claire County Court, the alleged incident happened during the summer.

The complaint alleges Miller was lying in bed with the girl and began touching her on her backside and her private parts.

Following the incident, the child’s mother reported it to the Altoona Police Department in September.

The mother alleges Miller threatened her into the fall, by saying he had people on the inside.

Miller was arrested by officers with the Altoona Police Department last week.

According to the complaint, he told detectives he was involved in a group called “Save the Children”, adding the group had “millions of followers on Facebook”.

Miller said the group helps people find homes for children, he claims he assisted with providing clothing, food, and resources to combat drug addiction.

However, when asked by detectives what should happen to people who touch children inappropriately he replied “Death. They deserve a ******* bullet in the brain”.

Miller is facing four charges, including the one count of 1st degree child sexual assault and is currently being held at the Eau Claire County jail under a $10,000 cash bond.

He’s due back in court Nov. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

WEAU did reach out to the Altoona Police Department for comment on this story, but the department was unavailable to comment on an ongoing investigation.

