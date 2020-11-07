City of Eau Claire approves one provisional ballot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire Municipal Board of Canvassers voted to accept one provisional ballot Friday according to Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl. It will be added to the city’s total ballot count.

It was one of seven provisional ballots cast in the city during Tuesday’s election.

In Wisconsin, provisional ballots are used when voters forget to bring a photo ID to the polls or they didn’t give the registration number on their ID when registering to vote on Election Day. They then have until 4 p.m. on the Friday following the election to “cure” their ballot, which means bringing a photo ID to their local elections office. The local board of canvassers then decides whether to accept it.

“The Board of Canvassers for the City of Eau Claire is composed of one Republican, one Democrat and another undeclared elections staff,” Riepl said.

Riepl said the other six people who filled out provisional ballots in Eau Claire did not bring the proper documentation to “cure” their ballots.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.