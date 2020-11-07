COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant program gives non-profits boost

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A series of grants is helping several Chippewa Valley non-profit organizations close the gap on lost revenue due to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many industries hard this year, none more so than non-profits. Thanks to the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant program through the C.A.R.E.S. Act, 10 Chippewa Valley organizations can breathe a little easier, at least for awhile. At the Pablo Center, executive director Jason Jon Anderson says they received a $137,000 grant, which will go towards everything from staff salaries to community programs.

“For the Pablo Center, here, this is the equivalent of receiving a second round of PPP dollars,” Anderson says. “It’s really two months of operational expenses.”

For Eau Claire Children’s Museum executive director Michael McHorney, the grant will help soften the blow they took by being forced to close in August.

“We’re just really grateful. Our lost revenue for 2020 is going to be at least $346,000,” McHorney says. “To have a grant of almost $89,000 really does make a difference for us.”

More importantly, it means that when the pandemic ends, venues like the Pablo and the Children’s Museum can help jump-start the local economy.

“Studies have proven that for every dollar spent on an arts organization or internal to an arts venue like ourselves here at the Pablo Center, $12 dollars is spent in the surrounding community,” Anderson says.

“The museum itself each year brings about $2.2 million in economic impact to the community,” McHorney says. “We are economic engines in our communities and really help drive the economy, especially in tourism and other things that bring people to Eau Claire.”

Over $537,000 was distributed to those 10 non-profits, which comes out of $15 million secured by Gov Tony Evers from the cares act. For a full list of those organizations, click here.

