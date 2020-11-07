Habitat for Humanity chapter hosts first virtual Bid to Build auction

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A non-profit is getting creative to help make one family’s life and the community a little brighter.

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, La Crosse’s Habitat for Humanity is holding its first-ever online “Bid to Build” auction.

More than $2,000 were raised by the community to purchase items from local small businesses for the online auction.

All funds raised will help build a new home in La Crosse for the Olson family.

“Every bid you make is literally building a home for Libby and [her] two sons--and that is so powerful,” said Kahya Fox, Habitat for Humanity La Crosse executive director. “You’re buying the windows, wood and nails to make that home a reality.”

Online bidding is underway and runs through November 12 at 7 p.m.

For more information on the Bid to Build fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.