Habitat for Humanity chapter hosts first virtual Bid to Build auction

In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, La Crosse’s Habitat for Humanity is holding its first-ever online “Bid to Build” auction.
By David LaClair
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A non-profit is getting creative to help make one family’s life and the community a little brighter.

More than $2,000 were raised by the community to purchase items from local small businesses for the online auction.

All funds raised will help build a new home in La Crosse for the Olson family.

“Every bid you make is literally building a home for Libby and [her] two sons--and that is so powerful,” said Kahya Fox, Habitat for Humanity La Crosse executive director. “You’re buying the windows, wood and nails to make that home a reality.”

Online bidding is underway and runs through November 12 at 7 p.m.

For more information on the Bid to Build fundraiser, click here.

