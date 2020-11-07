La Crosse man arrested on suspicion of fifth OWI

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol on suspicion of his fifth offense OWI.

The state patrol responded to a crash on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 4 in La Crosse County just before 4 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, the state patrol says 57-year-old Richard Dobyns showed signs of impairment. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

