La Crosse man arrested on suspicion of fifth OWI
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol on suspicion of his fifth offense OWI.
The state patrol responded to a crash on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 4 in La Crosse County just before 4 p.m. Friday.
At the scene, the state patrol says 57-year-old Richard Dobyns showed signs of impairment. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
