PD overcomes COVID-19 obstacles and hires seven new officers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, one area police department is still able to recruit new officers.

Since April, the La Crosse Police Department has hired seven new officers, some long-time La Crosse area community members and some from as far away as Los Angeles.

Officers say the hardest obstacle for hiring is altering the application process to accommodate social distancing for testing procedures and conducting all the interviews over Zoom.

“We still had people retire out of the department and vacancies to fill," said Captain Jason Melby. "To do traditional recruitment when the colleges aren’t in session, schools aren’t in session, the technical colleges aren’t operating face-to-face, it’s difficult.”

The La Crosse Police Department’s latest hire was October 5.

With more retirements announced for the near future, the department plans to hire two more new officers in the next two months.

