SportScene 13 for Friday, November 6th (part two)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School football Friday night with highlights and scores from across the area including the Chippewa Steel season opener!
Rice Lake
26
Wausau West
23
Final
Menomonie
37
New Richmond
21
Final
Cochrane Fountain City
25
Eleva-Strum
30
Final
Blair-Taylor
24
Melrose - Mindoro
0
Final
Stanley - Boyd
27
Mondovi
20
Final
Elk Mound
32
Osseo - Fairchild
16
Final
Hudson
7
Muskego
54
Final
Cumberland
18
Durand
14
Final
Turtle Lake
8
Clear Lake
34
Final
Somerset
14
St. Croix Central
43
Final
Colby
44
Abbotsford
6
Final
Neill./Granton
12
Fall Creek
15
Final
