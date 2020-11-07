SportScene 13 for Friday, November 6th (part two)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School football Friday night with highlights and scores from across the area including the Chippewa Steel season opener!

Rice Lake

26

Wausau West

23

Final

Menomonie

37

New Richmond

21

Final

Cochrane Fountain City

25

Eleva-Strum

30

Final

Blair-Taylor

24

Melrose - Mindoro

0

Final

Stanley - Boyd

27

Mondovi

20

Final

Elk Mound

32

Osseo - Fairchild

16

Final

Hudson

7

Muskego

54

Final

Cumberland

18

Durand

14

Final

Turtle Lake

8

Clear Lake

34

Final

Somerset

14

St. Croix Central

43

Final

Colby

44

Abbotsford

6

Final

Neill./Granton

12

Fall Creek

15

Final

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.